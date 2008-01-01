Your viewing or purchase of this film will help the earthquake affected communities of Tsum to rebuild their homes and lives. All earnings from this film will go to Tsum Nubri Relief & Recovery Program. Follow our Facebook page for news and updates about the rebuilding activities in Tsum, and share this film with your friends so that more disaster victims can be reached. We deeply thank you for your viewing and support!

Synopsis -

Tsum is located at the remote northwest part of Nepal in the high-Himalayan mountain ranges. The local people here are called Tsumpas. They are mostly of Tibetan origin and speak a unique oral dialect.

Prior to 2008, the valley was closed to visitors due to the proximity of the politically sensitive Sino-Tibetan border to the north of Tsum. Until now, it takes a daylong bus journey and 5-7 days of rigorous trek to reach Tsum from the capital - Kathmandu. As a result, the unique culture of this valley has remained intact and unchanged for centuries, with minimal influence from the outside world.

In Tsum, there is a unique culture of building pre-Buddhist bon and Tibetan Buddhist architectural monuments since the 8th century. The rich concentration of the monuments very much characterizes the Tsum Valley's unique tangible cultural heritage. The practice of building these simple monuments is still alive today, and they are an essential part of the Tsum people's unique cultural identity.

In 2010, the government's Western Regional Road Directive under Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Development of Nepal announced a plan to construct an international motorway connecting Tibet (China) and India and passing through Tsum. This motorway represents both a great opportunity for the Tsum people and also a period of great change. However, little or almost no consideration on the centuries old monuments, traditional way of life, and the pristine natural beauty of the valley has raised an important issue on preservation of cultural heritage by minimizing the negative impacts from motor road.

The documentary is a collection of interviews of Tsum people to reveal their orally passed knowledge and information about ancient living heritage. The film also covers the unheard voices on the up-coming road development and overall transformation in the valley.

Producer & Director: Sonam Lama & Ella Chau Yin Chi